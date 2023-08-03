Friendswood to supplement water supply starting Friday due to dry weather conditions, city says

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- If you live in Friendswood, you may notice changes in how your water tastes or smells.

Starting Friday, the City of Friendswood plans to supplement the water supply with its groundwater resource.

The city says the dry weather, soil conditions, water main breaks, and water usage prompted the change.

So, here's what you can expect.

Your water may have a slightly different taste, smell, or even a different color.

But city officials say the water is safe to drink, cook, and clean with.

However, you can still report any water issues to the Friendswood Public Works Department by calling 281-996-3380 or 281-996-3300 if it's after business hours.