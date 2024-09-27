City of Houston says foul water in surrounding areas caused by harmless minerals found in testing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in areas surrounding Houston have sounded the bell about an unpleasant smell and funny taste in their water, but officials say it's still safe to drink.

On Thursday, the City of Deer Park posted on platform X that they were aware of the complaint and that crews were beginning to flush the system to get rid of the odor and correct the taste.

Deer Park officials said they purchase their untreated water from the city of Houston and tested their water once the detection of the minerals, geosmin and MIB, was found.

Houston Public Works notified the public that routine testing at one of the city's main water plants revealed the naturally occurring compounds that can cause a "musty or earthy" taste and color.

Officials said the two minerals are harmless, and the water remains safe to drink.

Houston Public Works said that those experiencing it should follow these steps to improve the taste of the water:

Chill the water or add ice

Add a slice of lemon or lemon juice

Use a carbon filter, such as a Brita

There are no orders for residents to boil water at this time.

ABC13's Bob Slovak will have more on the developing story on the later edition of Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.