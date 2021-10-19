fire

Gas fire put out more than 5 hours after erupting in Friendswood neighborhood

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A gas fire in a Friendswood neighborhood has been put out more than five hours after it erupted.

On Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m., Friendswood police said officers and firefighters were responding to a gas line fire in the 200 block of E. Castlewood Drive.



As a result of the fire, police said all gas and power on E. Castlewood had been shut off until further notice.

In a 9 p.m. update, the city of Friendswood said the fire was contained, and moments later it was put out. The city said that customers may experience power or gas outages periodically. In the latest update, about 40 residents were without power.


It's unclear what led to the fire.

