Gas fire put out more than 5 hours after erupting in Friendswood neighborhood

Friendswood Volunteer Fire Department and Friendswood Police Department are responding to a gas line fire in the 200 Block of E Castlewood Drive please be advised to avoid the area as the scene is active. Centerpoint are on scene. There is no immediate threat to the area. — Friendswood Police Department - Official (@Friendswood_PD) October 19, 2021

9 PM: The natural gas line fire on E. Castlewood is still burning, but contained. @CenterPoint and @TNMP are on scene. Customers may experience power or gas outages periodically. @TNMP is currently reporting less than 40 residents without power. Please continue to avoid the area. https://t.co/m23UcLoUGi — City of Friendswood (@FriendswoodCity) October 20, 2021

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A gas fire in a Friendswood neighborhood has been put out more than five hours after it erupted.On Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m., Friendswood police said officers and firefighters were responding to a gas line fire in the 200 block of E. Castlewood Drive.As a result of the fire, police said all gas and power on E. Castlewood had been shut off until further notice.In a 9 p.m. update, the city of Friendswood said the fire was contained, and moments later it was put out. The city said that customers may experience power or gas outages periodically. In the latest update, about 40 residents were without power.It's unclear what led to the fire.