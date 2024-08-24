Man arrested after sparking police chase and hiding in unknown relative's home, authorities say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in custody after leading police on a chase that ended with him hiding in another person's home in Friendswood, police said.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Bennie Bruce Stoves IV, reportedly led Harris County agencies into the Friendswood area at 12:20 a.m. on Saturday.

At the same time, a resident in the 4400 block of Peridot Lane called 911 to report that an unknown person had entered their home, officials said.

At the scene, authorities said they safely evacuated the family from the home and located the suspect hiding inside.

Stoves was taken into custody by the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said they later discovered that Stoves is related to members of the household where he was found hiding. The exact nature of the relationship has not been revealed.

The investigation is ongoing.