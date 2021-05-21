theft

Friendswood Booster Club president charged with stealing thousands from nonprofit club

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A Friendswood mom and former president of the Mustang Booster Club is charged with felony theft and accused of stealing anywhere from $150,000 - $300,000 during her time at the helm since 2017.

"Devastating and disheartening is just an understatement for all of us," said Interim President Teresa Ehrman.

Shona "Nikki" Guerra was indicted by a grand jury after investigators with the Friendswood Police Department spent months analyzing bank records. Ehrman said Guerra had been with the booster club, a nonprofit organization run by volunteers, since 2015 when she was in charge of concessions.

Over the years she worked her way up and was elected president in Fall 2017. Guerra also worked for Friendswood ISD, who told ABC13 she served as a support staff employee. The school district said she was dismissed.

"It's hard to grasp," said Ehrman. "A leader, a parent, someone who is in charge of something so important. It's just shocking."

She said the club treasurer sounded the alarm in January, and the investigation began that day. The money raised by students and their families over the last year was earmarked for team meals, tournament fees, uniforms, equipment and scholarships.

"We don't really have a big athletic budget at Friendswood High School. So an organization like the nonprofit booster club really comes into play and is really important," said Ehrman.

She said the 5A high school has 900 student athletes who have all contributed to fundraising money that is now gone.

"You know, you feel personally violated, absolutely," Ehrman said.

Guerra now faces up to life in prison if convicted.

The booster club set up an account with Texan Bank in Friendswood to help recoup their losses. Erhman said the community has donated about $72,000 so far.

"At the end of the day, the most important thing is the restoration of the funds to the organization," said Ehrman. "Because that's what the students need and that's what our athletes need."

