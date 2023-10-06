Shona "Nikki" Guerra served as Friendswood Booster Club's president. Now, the organization is trying to rebuild the funds she allegedly took that were meant for hundreds of athletes at the school.

Former Friendswood Booster Club president sentenced to prison for stealing from organization

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A Friendswood mom and former president of the Mustang Booster Club is headed to prison for her role in stealing from the organization intended to support student athletes.

Shona "Nikki" Guerra had volunteered for the nonprofit parent-run organization since 2015, taking the helm in fall 2017.

An investigation into the club finances began in January 2021, when the treasurer alerted authorities. Officials say the investigation showed that Guerra stole from the non-profit over an extended period. She made personal charges and failed to make cash deposits.

Guerra also worked for Friendswood ISD, who told ABC13 she served as a support staff employee. After she was charged, the school district said she was dismissed.

In June, Guerra pleaded guilty to stealing more than $200,000. The stolen funds would have paid for student scholarships and supported 22 different sports at Friendswood High School, according to authorities.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Guerra to 10 years in prison. She faced 5 to 99 years or life in prison for the first-degree felony charge against her.