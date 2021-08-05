drowning

13-year-old boy found dead in Friendswood park pool

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a teenage boy was found Thursday morning at the bottom of a swimming pool in a Friendswood neighborhood, authorities said.

The discovery was made around 8 a.m. in the 4800 block of Quillback Drive, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The boy's body was found in the pool at Quillback Park, a 75-foot long recreation and lap pool with a separate diving area, according to the Heritage Park Village Homeowner's Association website.

The boy's identity was not immediately released, and it wasn't yet clear how he ended up inside the pool. Gonzalez told ABC13 the boy had autism.

