bank robbery

Suspected robber wore reflective clothing during Friendswood bank hold up, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man accused of robbing Friendswood bank in reflective clothing

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A man wanted for robbing a Friendswood bank did anything but try to blend in with the crowd.

Police shared surveillance pictures of the suspect, who was dressed in a bright yellow safety vest, sunglasses, a mask, gloves and a beanie.



He reportedly pulled a gun during a hold up around 11:35 a.m. Thursday at the PNC Bank located at 113 North Friendswood Drive, near Edgewood.

The suspect hasn't been caught.



He's described as a Black man, approximately 5'11".

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Friendswood Police Department at 281-996-3300
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
friendswoodbankbank robberysuspect imagescaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BANK ROBBERY
Houston FBI searching for 'Big Shades Bandit' accused of robbing bank
3 suspects in custody after attempted ATM theft, police say
4 suspects with Houston ties arrested in $125K Tennessee ATM robbery
Suspect wanted in 3 Houston-area bank robberies, authorities say
TOP STORIES
Mother of abandoned 1-year-old boy arrested on outstanding warrant
Burglary suspect barricaded after gunfight with deputy, sheriff says
5-vehicle crash on US-290 inbound at FM-529 causes 4-mile backup
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe fatally shot during campaign speech
Error impacts evidence in drunk driving case that killed 5-year-old
Raiders announce 1st Black woman team president in NFL history
Baytown pastor arrested for online solicitation of a minor: Records
Show More
Uvalde Little League plays-on with a purpose
Rain chances increase next week, but first it gets even hotter
New details on the capture of woman accused of pro cyclist's death
20 people fall victim to contractor who didn't finish work, police say
Drought having big impact on crops and farmers in Waller County
More TOP STORIES News