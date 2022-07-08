Suspected robber wore reflective clothing during Friendswood bank hold up, police say

(1/2) The Friendswood Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at PNC Bank, 113 N Friendswood Dr., at approximately 11:35 am. The suspect is a black male, approximately 5’ 11”. He was wearing a mask and a yellow or green safety vest. — Friendswood Police Department - Official (@Friendswood_PD) July 7, 2022

Update 2:06 PM: Please see photos of the suspect below. Anyone with information should contact the Friendswood Police Department at 281-996-3300. pic.twitter.com/Qay2VRUeGW — Friendswood Police Department - Official (@Friendswood_PD) July 7, 2022

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A man wanted for robbing a Friendswood bank did anything but try to blend in with the crowd.Police shared surveillance pictures of the suspect, who was dressed in a bright yellow safety vest, sunglasses, a mask, gloves and a beanie.He reportedly pulled a gun during a hold up around 11:35 a.m. Thursday at the PNC Bank located at 113 North Friendswood Drive, near Edgewood.The suspect hasn't been caught.He's described as a Black man, approximately 5'11".Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Friendswood Police Department at 281-996-3300