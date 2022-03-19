A new townhouse listing pays live-in homage to the popular 90's sitcom 'Friends'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston loves its weird homes - heck, we even boast an entire tour of them. Yet, a new townhouse for sale near the Shady Acres/Lazybrook/Timbergrove neighborhoods might have those other kitschy houses beat.
This three-story pad (1706 Bevis St.) offered for $330,000 by Diana Hu of Better Homes and Gardens/Gary Greene, is a live-in homage to Friends, boasting murals from scenes of the beloved New York-set sitcom and details that would make even picky Rachel proud.
On the market as of March 18, the home has elicited some choice comments on the popular Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild and already garnered "a lot of interest," Hu tells CultureMap.
