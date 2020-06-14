Houston's Top 10 Fishing Holes to enjoy on Fishing Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fishing Day is the first Saturday of June, and what better way to spend the weekend than at one of these best fishing spots!For a full list of where to fish in Texas public waters,The Texas City Dike has been advertised as the longest man-made pier. It has several boat ramps, a beach, and picnic tables to make a day out of fishing! It costs $5 per car to get in between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekends during the summer.If you don't have a boat to take out on the lake, Lake Conroe can still be a fun fishing destination! Lake Conroe Park is 13 acres of family fun! There are barbeque pits and picnic facilities, as well as swimming areas and fishing piers. Admission is $2 per person, but kids 5 and under are free.Take your rod to Lake Livingston and you might catch catfish, crappie, bass, or perch. They loan rods, reels and tackle boxes as part of the statewide Tackle Loaner Program. Anyone can come out because you do not need a fishing license to fish from shore in a state park. So pack up the whole family because Lake Livingston State Park has activities for everyone to enjoy! Aside from fishing, you can swim, boat, hike, bird, camp, picnic, mountain bike, and ride horses.If you don't have a boat, there are dozens of charters you can hire to take you around Matagorda Bay. The fishing hot spot is about 100 miles outside the city.One viewer told us that lately he has been going to Lake Houston in the early morning and the catfish are biting anything and everything. His group of three people caught 26 fish last weekend! There are four public access facilities around the lake.Viewers say that the 61st Street Pier is a good clean pier that produces great catches in Galveston and is fairly priced. Adults are $10 and children 10 and under are $6. Little kids are just $1, as well as seniors on M-Th from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Make sure to bring cash! Check out the Pier Cam online before you go to see what's happening!Surfside Jetty in Freeport is a popular spot for fishermen. You can fish along the jetty or the Freeport ship channel. The Village of Surfside boat ramp is free for public use. The park has covered picnic tables, volleyball courts, a playground, and and ample parking, so come on out!You can take your fishing trip overnight by using their cabins and RV camping at San Luis Pass County Park.Viewers say there's plenty to go around at Sylvan Beach Park in La Porte. The 30+ acre park features a skate park, boat ramp, and a pay-to-fish pier, as well as two white sand beaches. The park also has a bait shop in case youIf you're up for a longer drive to the fishing hole, consider taking a trip to the Toledo Bend Reservoir. It's located on the Sabine River on the Texas and Louisiana state line. Just remember, you will need a fishing license to make the trip!