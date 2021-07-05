2 arrested after running out of Petland Woodlands with 14-week-old puppy, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10863168" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Petland said the women came in asking to see the 14-week-old French bulldog, when they snatched him and ran off.

SHENANDOAH, Texas (KTRK) -- Two women have been arrested after they allegedly stole a French bulldog from a pet store.Shenandoah police said the incident happened at Petland Woodlands Monday afternoon. Police said they received the call about the incident around 12:25 p.m.Two women who walked in to Petland Woodlands asked to see "Mario," a 14-week-old French bulldog. When an employee brought out the puppy, the women grabbed the dog, ran out of the store and jumped into a silver SUV with no license plates.Petland employees contacted police who quickly found the women at the Woodlands Mall, where they reportedly tried to place a license plate on the car. Both women were detained.Mario was returned to Petland and was unharmed."We are relieved that Mario was safely returned to his Petland family and that he is unharmed," Petland Woodlands Manager Andrew Jones said. "Our thanks to the dedicated men and women of the Shenandoah Police Department for responding immediately and helping us bring Mario home."What charges the women face have not been released.