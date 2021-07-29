shooting

Man grazed by bullet in East Loop shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

HPD responding to reports of a shooting on the East Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The occupant of a vehicle along the East Loop was grazed by a bullet Wednesday after someone fired several rounds at his car, police said.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday on the East Loop, just south of Clinton Drive.

When investigators arrived, police found a Toyota Camry in the left lane with its rear window shot out. The car also had at least one flat tire, according to police.

According to a tweet posted by the Houston Police Department, the man said another driver ran him off the road and fired several shots at him.

Investigators said the man suffered a "minor graze wound."



It's unclear what led up to the shooting and no information on a shooter was immediately released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentman injuredgun violenceshootingfreewayguns
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Woman killed in what police call road rage shooting
2 shot during argument at auto shop in Spring Branch, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News