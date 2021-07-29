Man grazed by bullet in East Loop shooting

It happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday on the East Loop, just south of Clinton Drive.
When investigators arrived, police found a Toyota Camry in the left lane with its rear window shot out. The car also had at least one flat tire, according to police.
According to a tweet posted by the Houston Police Department, the man said another driver ran him off the road and fired several shots at him.
Investigators said the man suffered a "minor graze wound."
It's unclear what led up to the shooting and no information on a shooter was immediately released.