Man grazed by bullet in East Loop shooting

Northeast officers are at 100 East Loop North. Adult male advised that a male ran him off the road and fired several shots into his vehicle. Victim has a minor graze wound. 202 pic.twitter.com/CIg8V2mQBU — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 29, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The occupant of a vehicle along the East Loop was grazed by a bullet Wednesday after someone fired several rounds at his car, police said.It happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday on the East Loop, just south of Clinton Drive.When investigators arrived, police found a Toyota Camry in the left lane with its rear window shot out. The car also had at least one flat tire, according to police.According to a tweet posted by the Houston Police Department, the man said another driver ran him off the road and fired several shots at him.Investigators said the man suffered a "minor graze wound."It's unclear what led up to the shooting and no information on a shooter was immediately released.