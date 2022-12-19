Heights nursery gifts free Christmas trees to Houstonians for the holidays

HOUSTON, Texas -- Holiday-minded Houstonians have no doubt had their Christmas trees up for weeks, but those who're missing the classic yuletide symbol can now get one for free, thanks to a popular Heights nursery.

Heights favorite Buchanan's Native Plants (611 East 11th St.) is giving away free Christmas trees all week. Those in need of a tree can look forward to Fraser pines - the traditional, most recognizable Christmas tree in the U.S. known for its shape and piney fragrance, as well as Nobles and even concolor firs, which have a unique shape and longer branches.

Trees range from 6 feet to more than 12 feet. Buchanan's staffers can offer twine to bind trees to cars and will even help mount them atop vehicles.

