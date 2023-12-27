Have a Christmas tree to recycle? Solid Waste Management opens Houston-area recycling locations

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Do you have a Christmas tree you need to get rid of? Starting on Tuesday, Houston's Solid Waste Management Department is opening 24 residential tree drop-off recycling locations throughout the area.

This program is partnering with the city of Houston for its 33rd annual tree mulching event. You have until Jan. 26, 2024, to donate your trees.

To recycle, residents must remove all lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, stands, and other non-organic decorative materials. Trees that are flocked, artificial, or painted will not be accepted.

Below is a list of Christmas tree recycling locations:

Open Tuesday - Sunday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Central Neighborhood Depository: 2240 Central St.

Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository: 5565 Kirkpatrick

Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository: 14400 Sommermeyer

N. Main Neighborhood Depository: 9003 North Main

Southwest Neighborhood Depository: 10785 Southwest Freeway

Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository: 5100 Sunbeam

Open daily 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Kingwood (Branch Library): Bens View Lane at Bens Branch Drive

Doss Park (gates close at 5 p.m.): 2500 Frick Road

Memorial Park at the Softball Parking Lot: 6402 Arnot St., Houston