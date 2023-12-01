Family of 19-year-old killed inside Harris Co. jail says they feel 'robbed' after plea deal

Fred Harris' family gave victim impact statements on Friday as they push for the release of video of his death at the hands of inmate Michael Ownby.

Fred Harris' family is pushing for the release of surveillance video showing his death at the hands of another inmate in 2021.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of a man who was murdered inside of the Harris County Jail in 2021 tearfully spoke to her son's convicted killer on Friday.

Michael Ownby was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to murder for the killing of 19-year-old Fred Harris, who had special needs.

The men were placed in the same cell inside the jail when HCSO investigators said Ownby attacked Harris, beating him on Oct. 29, 2021. Harris was taken to the hospital, where he died two days later.

Ownby, 27, agreed to the sentencing just one day after his murder trial began with jury selection. Days later in court, he was feet away from Harris' mother and sister, who gave victim impact statements.

ABC13 was there as Harris' family spoke. Ownby, meanwhile, sat emotionless during their statements.

Harris' sister and mother remembered the man who they say had an intellectual disability and weighed just 98 pounds, half the size of Ownby, when he was murdered.

The victim's family said they aren't happy with the plea agreement and wanted to pursue a life sentence.

Harris' mother added her son never should've been in the same cell with Ownby and wants to make sure this doesn't happen to any other families.

"I just feel completely robbed. What happened to my son was completely unjust from start to finish," said Harris' mother Dallas Garcia. "I was under the belief we would have a fair trial, that means a full fair trial, which he's entitled to. And for them to take out a plea... because I had complete confidence that they would get a life sentence, which he deserved. There was no indication that wouldn't have happened. For them to take a plea, it was like they hit me over the head with a bat. That's how it felt. I felt completely robbed."

A civil case is ongoing, and the family attorney is fighting to make footage of the incident public.

Because Ownby pleaded guilty, he can't appeal the guilty verdict or sentence.

In addition, he must serve at least half of the sentence before he is eligible for parole. Ownby did not speak in court.

Harris family says they donated his organs and hope his spirit continues to live on.

