Frank James, NYC subway gunman, receives 10 life sentences

Ten passengers were shot in the April attack. All of them survived.

NEW YORK -- Frank James will spend the rest of his life in prison after receiving 10 life sentences Thursday in Brooklyn federal court, one sentence for each victim of the April 2022 shooting aboard a subway car at rush hour.

"I alone am responsible for that attack," James said in court. "They in no way deserved to have what happened to them."

James had been charged with 10 counts of committing a terror attack on a mass transit system, after opening fire on a Manhattan-bound N train in Brooklyn on the morning of April 12, 2022.

He pleaded guilty in January.

Prosecutors had asked for life in prison. The sentencing hearing at Brooklyn federal court began at noon and there were victim impact statements given from the injured passengers.

Following the hearing, the U.S. Attorney and the FBI will make remarks to cameras outside.

