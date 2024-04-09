Framber Valdez added to Astros' growing injured list of starting arms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Framber Valdez, welcome to the Houston Astros' injured list.

You might find familiar faces, like Lance McCullers Jr. and Jose Urquidy, while you're there.

Manager Joe Espada confirmed the left-handed starting pitcher's 15-day placement to the list on Tuesday, a day after Valdez was a last-hour scratch from his scheduled start against the Texas Rangers.

Espada added that he hoped his 30-year-old Opening Day starter would miss only a couple of starts.

"He's going to need some time to recover," Espada said before the Astros played Kansas City. "We'll watch the inflammation to see how quickly that comes down. Hopefully, it could just be maybe two starts, and we'll get him back on the mound."

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez delivers against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Houston. AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Valdez returned to Houston on Monday night and was diagnosed with inflammation on top of the elbow.

"I didn't get any news on the ligament; there was just inflammation in that elbow," Espada said. "We'll see where he's at in a day or two. We can get him back throwing, and then we can assess how quickly we can get him back going. I think that's pretty decent news."

Houston selected the contract of right-hander Wander Suero from Triple-A Sugar Land and recalled left-hander Parker Mushinski from the Space Cowboys. Houston optioned right-hander Blair Henley, who started in place of Valdez on Monday, to Sugar Land and transferred right-hander Oliver Ortega to the 60-day injured list.

The Astros' IL has been a who's who of the team's rotation pieces.

Justin Verlander, who hasn't pitched yet in a 2024 game, is on a Triple-A rehab assignment to return to the club. Urquidy is on a 15-day placement with a forearm ailment. McCullers and Luis Garcia are 60-day placements.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

