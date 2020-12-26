Society

Fourth Ward coach hits home run with giveaway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A little league team in Houston's Fourth Ward hit a home run this holiday season when their coach was nominated for an annual giveaway.

Coach Earl Pruitt created the Fourth Ward Freedman's Little League baseball team for kids in the neighborhood as a way to steer kids in the right direction.

When Pruitt was chosen as the recipient for this year's gift giveaway, he and David Atkins, a local realtor, met up at Carnegie Vanguard High School to distribute over 40 presents.

Coach Pruitt said he wants to leave behind a legacy, and he is thankful for receiving money to buy equipment to replace 40-year-old equipment the team currently uses.

"I love sports, and I just wanted to do something different, something that was stronger and bigger than me," he said.

