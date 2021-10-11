fort hood

Fort Hood soldier found safe after she was reported missing, officials say

KILLEEN, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Hood officials said Pfc. Jennifer Sewell has been found safe after she was reported missing earlier this week.

On Sunday evening around 7 p.m., leaders from the base say they were able to speak with Sewell's family who confirmed she was safe.

Officials say they are now in communication with family members while they wait for Sewell to safely return to base.

"Pfc. Sewell is a valued member of our team, and our number one priority is ensuring her safe return," said Ltc. Octavia Davis. "We are in regular contact with her family and will provide any assistance she and her family may need to return to Fort Hood."

According to a press release provided by Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services, Sewell was last seen on base leaving her post at around 4 p.m. on Oct. 7. Leaders from her unit reported her missing after she failed to report for duty later that day.

