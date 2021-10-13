fort hood

Fort Hood soldier found dead behind company barracks

EMBED <>More Videos

Fort Hood soldier found dead behind barracks

FORT HOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- U.S. Army officials at Fort Hood have identified a soldier who was found dead Saturday behind his company barracks.

Spc. Maxwell Hockin, 26, was discovered unresponsive on Oct. 9, officials said in a statement, but it wasn't yet clear what led to his death.

Hockin was assigned to the 91st Engineer Battalion and had been stationed at the central Texas post since July 2017.

"The entire Saber family is devastated by the loss of our true teammate and friend Specialist Maxwell Hockin," Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan, commander, 91st Engineer Battalion said in a statement provided by the Army. "He had an outstanding work ethic, was a mentor to his peers, and was always willing to help out the team. He will truly be missed. Our thoughts and our prayers are with Maxwell's family during this difficult time."

The Army's Criminal Investigation Command is looking into what happened to Hockin.

Since joining the Army in March 2017 as a combat engineer, Hockin earned a number of awards and decorations, including the Army Good Conduct medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

The 91st Engineering Battalion is part of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, based at Fort Hood.

The post has been the focus of wide attention over the past year after the murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillen in 2020 and revelations of past violence and misconduct that have sparked reform calls by the Department of Defense and elected leaders.

RELATED: Fort Hood answers questions in Vanessa Guillen case

Last week, a soldier missing from Fort Hood was located safe after three days.

Fort Hood, outside Killeen, is one of the largest military installations in the United States with an estimated 65,000 soldiers and family members tied to a dozen units, divisions and administrative sectors.

SEE ALSO: Fort Hood says soldier safety is top priority: 'We have nothing to hide here'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texastexas newssoldiersmilitaryfort hoodarmydeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FORT HOOD
Fort Hood soldier found safe, officials say
Missing Fort Hood soldier hasn't been seen since Oct. 7, officials say
100 pair of night-vision goggles missing from Fort Hood
Officials reprimanded in Guillen's case have not been removed
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News