Suspect in Fort Hood CID criminal case dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

KILLEEN, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect in a Fort Hood criminal case died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday morning, the Killeen Police Department said.
The incident happened around 1:29 a.m., where officers found the suspect in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Authorities said that as they tried to make contact with the suspect, he pulled out a gun and shot himself.
He died from the self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Killeen police and the U.S. Marshals - Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division investigators with this case.
The police department said it will release more information as it becomes available.
