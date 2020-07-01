Suspect in Fort Hood CID criminal case dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

KILLEEN, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect in a Fort Hood criminal case died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday morning, the Killeen Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1:29 a.m., where officers found the suspect in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue.

Authorities said that as they tried to make contact with the suspect, he pulled out a gun and shot himself.

He died from the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Killeen police and the U.S. Marshals - Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division investigators with this case.

The police department said it will release more information as it becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
killeentexas newsfort hoodinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'The search for Vanessa is now over,' Equusearch founder says
Entire police department in Kemah exposed to COVID-19
HPD investigating officers for racist social media post
Harris Co. disaster declaration, mask order extended
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
Dust thickens, temps climb
Company may come close to making COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Judge Lina Hidalgo tests negative for COVID-19
Celebrate with birthday freebies in July
Concerns grow as Hispanics are most affected by COVID-19
Montgomery County residents can apply for COVID-19 relief
Texas sets another record in COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News