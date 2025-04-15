2 women file lawsuit alleging they were wrongly accused in stiletto attack in auto shop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You might remember these 2 women. Their case made headlines for a violent confrontation at a Midas Houston auto shop, but now their story has taken a sharp turn.

The women who were once charged have now lawyered up and demanding justice, suing for damages.

Dymond Canada and Donae Douglas were accused of assaulting a Midas employee while trying to use a Groupon for an oil change at the Bellaire Boulevard location. A grand jury then decided there was not enough evidence to pursue charges against them.

On Monday, along with their lawyers, the couple said they were the real victims all along and are now suing the company Midas and also the manager, they say attacked them. On that day in question on May 1, 2023, they said they were targeted and attacked by the manager named in the lawsuit all over their appearance and sexual orientation. So even though the jury decided to no-bill the case, the women say that is not enough.

The women went on to say they filed this lawsuit against Midas to get accountability, but more importantly, to make sure this does not happen to anyone else.

ABC13 reached out to the company Midas to get their response but has not heard back.

