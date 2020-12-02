Year-long investigation ends in man's arrest for alleged human trafficking in Fort Bend Co.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A year-long human trafficking investigation by Fort Bend County Precinct 3 ended in a man's arrest, officials announced Wednesday in a press conference.

On Nov. 10, deputies executed search and arrest warrants for a residence on Grand Corner Drive in the Cinco Ranch South Lake Village subdivision, according to Constable Wayne Thompson.

The investigation, also known as Operation Liberty, determined occupants of the home were recruiting clients and financial transactions were being coordinated through the use of social media.

Naazir Jackson was arrested and charged with compelling prostitution and promotion of prostitution. Bonds were set at $50,000 and $35,000 respectively.


