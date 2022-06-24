Woman drives man to hospital after allegedly stabbing him, deputies say

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man, deputies said.On Thursday at 12:38 p.m., Fort Bend sheriff's deputies responded to a call at the Neighbors Emergency Center in the 11000 block of Broadway St. in Pearland regarding a stabbing.The 20-year-old man was taken to the emergency center by Jessenia Rubio, who was later determined to be the suspect, deputies said.Authorities learned the stabbing stemmed from an argument between Rubio and the victim in the 5500 block of Imperial Drive in Rosharon, Texas.The victim was transported from the Pearland location to the medical center in Houston where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.Rubio was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, with a bond set at $250,000, deputies said."There's a common misconception that domestic violence victims are only women. These crimes can happen to men too," said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan. "If you're a victim of family violence, please notify your local law enforcement. And remember, if you see something, say something."