Testing available in Ft. Bend Co., but you must be screened first

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- With coronavirus testing becoming of great importance across the Houston-area, Fort Bend County, which reported one of the earliest cases in the region, announced the opening of a test site.
On Thursday, Fort Bend County Judge KP George said the Oak Bend Medical Center is handling the first tests for the county.
The site, though, asks that you complete a screening online. If you pass the online screening test, you will have a virtual visit with a doctor who will then clear you to go to the site and give you a unique code.
Fort Bend County's 'Stay Home' order now underway
In addition, the testing is being offered through insurance or a $100 fee at the site.
While the site isn't considered a public facility, it is being offered in a county where the current case count nears 60.
According to Oak Bend, it has 125 tests available for the first day.
As far as expanding tests outside of Oak Bend, George said he hopes to open at least two sites in the next couple of days.
