Deputy charged in friendly fire shooting death of Fort Bend Co. Precinct 4 deputy constable

Pct. 4 Deputy Constable Caleb Rule was a veteran law enforcement officer and a married father of four children.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy has been charged in the death of Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Caleb Rule after a friendly fire incident back in May.According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, an internal investigation led to the charges of violation of use of force policy against Deputy Chadwick McRae. He has since been fired from his job.The incident happened in the early morning of May 29 in the Sienna subdivision.Deputies including McRae and Deputy Constable Rule responded to a call for a property check at a home in the 3900 block of Chestnut Bend.According to officials, a neighbor called and reported she thought she saw someone running. When deputies arrived at the scene, they entered the home through an unsecured back door.As they were going through the process of clearing the home, McRae reportedly thought there was a suspect inside the house and fired his weapon.Rule, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was shot in the chest and flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he died.Early in the investigation, officials called this an accidental shooting.Rule had been with Precinct 4 for nine months before his death. Prior to that, he was a detective for 14 years with the Missouri City Police Department."Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family of Deputy Caleb Rule as they continue to deal with this tragedy," Sheriff Troy Nehls said.