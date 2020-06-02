Funeral set for Ft. Bend Co. deputy constable killed in friendly fire incident

Public visitation will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carmel Church in Needville.
The funeral, which will be for Rule's family and law enforcement only, will be Thursday at 1 p.m.
Final Arrangements for Fort Bend Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Caleb Rule:— Fort Bend Constable Pct 4 (@fortbendpct4) June 2, 2020
Public Visitation:
Wednesday, June 3, 2020. 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Funeral:
Family and Law Enforcement Only
Thursday, June 4, 2020. 1:00 p.m.
Venue:
Carmel Church
2405 Richmond St.
Needville, TX
Last Friday, Rule and sheriff's deputies were responding to a call for a property check at a home in the 3900 block of Chestnut Bend.
According to officials, a neighbor called and reported she thought she saw someone running.
Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said when deputies arrived at the scene, they entered the home through an unsecured back door.
As they were going through the process of clearing the home, a sheriff's deputy thought there was a suspect inside the house and fired his weapon, killing Rule.
WATCH: Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Pct. 4 Constable Trever Nehls provide update on shooting death of deputy constable
Rule, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was shot in the chest and flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he died.
Officials are calling this an accidental shooting.
DEPUTY ACCIDENTALLY SHOT: We’ve learned the deputy with Ft. Bend County PC 4 has passed. https://t.co/dUSRQpYQH5 pic.twitter.com/12Z09gmgyY— Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) May 29, 2020
Fort Bend County Precinct 4 deputy constable Caleb Rule died after accidentally being fired upon by a Fort Bend County Sheriffs deputy during a call to assist a residence in Sienna Plantation.#abc13 pic.twitter.com/B8Yjqpk99b— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) May 29, 2020
Rule worked for Precinct 4 for nine months. Prior to that, he was a detective for 14 years with the Missouri City Police Department.
Rule has a wife and and four children, including a daughter who graduated from high school the same day he was killed.
The deputy who shot him was placed on administrative leave, which is protocol during officer-involved shooting investigations.
RELATED: Daughter of fallen deputy constable graduates high school
The video above is from a previous report.