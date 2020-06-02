Funeral set for Ft. Bend Co. deputy constable killed in friendly fire incident

NEEDVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- The funeral arrangements have been announced for Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Caleb Rule, who was shot and killed in a friendly fire incident last Friday.

Public visitation will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carmel Church in Needville.

The funeral, which will be for Rule's family and law enforcement only, will be Thursday at 1 p.m.



Last Friday, Rule and sheriff's deputies were responding to a call for a property check at a home in the 3900 block of Chestnut Bend.

According to officials, a neighbor called and reported she thought she saw someone running.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said when deputies arrived at the scene, they entered the home through an unsecured back door.

As they were going through the process of clearing the home, a sheriff's deputy thought there was a suspect inside the house and fired his weapon, killing Rule.

Pct. 4 Deputy Constable Caleb Rule was a veteran law enforcement officer and a married father of four children.



Rule, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was shot in the chest and flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he died.


Officials are calling this an accidental shooting.




Rule worked for Precinct 4 for nine months. Prior to that, he was a detective for 14 years with the Missouri City Police Department.

Rule has a wife and and four children, including a daughter who graduated from high school the same day he was killed.


The deputy who shot him was placed on administrative leave, which is protocol during officer-involved shooting investigations.

Caleb Rule was married with four children, including a daughter who was scheduled to graduate from high school the night he was killed.



