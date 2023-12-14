Former Clements High School psychology teacher charged with trafficking out of Georgia, records say

This comes just a couple of days after the school's principal was also arrested in a different case involving solicitation of prostitution.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Clements High School teacher was arrested and charged with sex trafficking out of the state of Georgia on Wednesday. This comes after the principal was also arrested late Monday in a different case.

Overnight, ABC13 received a booking photo of a man who parents identified as Mason McKie.

According to an email sent to parents, McKie, who taught psychology at Clements, resigned last week over the investigation.

Investigators said they do not believe there are any local victims involved in the case.

Additionally, police say Brian Shillingburg, the school's principal, was charged with solicitation of prostitution. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

