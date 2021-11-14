surgery

Fort Bend Co. Judge KP George released from hospital after having large kidney stone removed

EMBED <>More Videos

Meet K.P. George, Fort Bend County's first foreign born County Judge

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced Sunday that he is "in good spirits" after being hospitalized Saturday for a large kidney stone.

The video above is from a previous story.

Early Saturday morning, George said he was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Sugar Land after experiencing severe abdominal and stomach pain. That's when doctors told him he needed surgery to have the kidney stone removed.

George said the surgery was successful, and he was released from the hospital Sunday morning.

"I am deeply thankful to my family, the emergency personnel, and our healthcare staff for supporting me over the last few days," George said in a statement.

He also said he is expected to fully recover in the next few days, but in the meantime, he will be working virtually from home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfort bend countyhealthhospitalsurgerymemorial hermann
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SURGERY
11-year-old Houston boy meets San Diego man who saved his life
Yordan Alvarez returns from double knee surgery to win ALCS MVP
CA girl makes full recovery after swing part goes through skull
Is he our next American Idol? HSPVA vocalist moves on to next round
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News