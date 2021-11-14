Fort Bend Co. Judge KP George released from hospital after having large kidney stone removed

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced Sunday that he is "in good spirits" after being hospitalized Saturday for a large kidney stone.Early Saturday morning, George said he was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Sugar Land after experiencing severe abdominal and stomach pain. That's when doctors told him he needed surgery to have the kidney stone removed.George said the surgery was successful, and he was released from the hospital Sunday morning."I am deeply thankful to my family, the emergency personnel, and our healthcare staff for supporting me over the last few days," George said in a statement.He also said he is expected to fully recover in the next few days, but in the meantime, he will be working virtually from home.