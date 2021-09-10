careers

Fort Bend County launches 'Get Hired' program to help small businesses hire and retain employees

By Rynd Morgan, Community Impact Newspaper
Fort Bend County expands its digital footprint with new app

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced the launch of a "Get Hired" program, aimed to help small businesses and nonprofits in Fort Bend County, at a Sept. 8 press conference.



The "Get Hired" incentive program is a county initiative that will offer employers hiring incentives to attract employees and encourage those individuals to stay employed by paying incentives after 90 days of continuous employment, according to a county press release. The program is funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds.

George said the program would help business owners not only hire new employees, but retain them long-term. Employee shortages have been a nationwide problem because of the COVID-19 pandemic, George said.

"Our number one priority in Fort Bend County is empowering our citizens and supporting the small businesses in our community," George said.

The "Get Hired" grant awards will be available to business and organization applicants that earn between $25,000 and $5,000,000 in annual revenue, have between one to 50 employees and have been open since Dec. 31, 2020.

Fort Bend County neighbors recently got their first look at a new app that's been in the works for months to help them navigate everything going on around the county.

The video above breaks down the "My FBC" app designed to make getting around town easier. Click here to read the original report.
