Investigation underway after shots reportedly fired at Richmond home, Fort Bend Co. deputies say

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after reports of shots being fired at a home in Fort Bend County, according to deputies.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a call about a shooting at about 7 a.m. on Saturday.

ABC13 was at the scene, where crime tape was posted inside a neighborhood on Cory Cornel Lane.

Although details are limited, the sheriff's office told Eyewitness News that deputies believe the shooting is related to domestic violence.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone was injured.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates and follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.