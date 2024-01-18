Grandmother, 2 children hid in closet during Richmond murder-suicide that killed 5, sheriff said

Authorities said a man opened fire on his estranged wife and three other family members before turning the gun on himself at a Richmond home after she refused to get back together.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Three survivors were found hiding in terror after a family member shot and killed four relatives before turning the gun on himself in Richmond over the weekend, according to authorities.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan released more details of the tragic Jan. 13 scene in the 17000 block of Cory Carnel Lane.

On that day, the suspect, who has been identified as 46-year-old Alrick "Shawn" Alphanso Barrett, arrived at the home on Cory Cornel Lane to drop his child off after a visitation. At the house, the grandmother was trying to bring the child in when Barrett said he wanted to go inside. The grandmother did allow him, not knowing what would happen, Fagan said.

Once inside the home, authorities said Barrett met with his estranged wife and talked about getting back together, but she refused. This was when authorities said Barrett began firing a gun, killing his estranged wife, 44; his brother-in-law, 43; sister-in-law, 46; and 8-year-old niece. Barrett then shot himself.

Authorities said the grandmother and one of the two children hiding in the closet called 911.

Before this shooting, deputies said they responded to the home once for a call about a verbal argument.

The Fort Bend County Women's Center added that anyone in a domestic violence situation can call 281-342-4357 for counseling, legal assistance, or emergency shelter. You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

An investigation continues into the shooting.