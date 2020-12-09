Coronavirus

Fort Bend Co. could raise COVID-19 risk level twice in 2 weeks

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County officials could upgrade their COVID-19 risk level again, more than two weeks after doing so ahead of Thanksgiving.

Judge KP George is leading an update of the county's community risk level on Wednesday, which essentially falls at the midpoint between November's holiday and Christmas.

A briefing is scheduled at 1 p.m. ABC13 will carry the live remarks on its streaming platforms.

On Nov. 24, the county upgraded its threat level from yellow to orange. An increase to orange means a moderate/significant risk. Under this level, residents are asked to avoid and cancel gatherings of more than 10 people.

Before that announcement, the threat level had remained at yellow, which means low to moderate community risk, for nearly two months.

The next level up is red, which signifies a high community risk and a "Stay Home, Stay Safe" advisory countywide.

The Thanksgiving time announcement also came ahead of several in-person holiday events taking place in Fort Bend County cities.

The county has confirmed 25,156 coronavirus cases, including a new single-day high of 1,285 new cases reported on Dec. 3.

A breakdown showed those in the 18-to-29-year-old age group have the most cases in the county.

