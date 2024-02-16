Former Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney found guilty in 2017 crash that killed father and son

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Galveston County jury convicted a former Texas City official of hitting and killing a father and son with her truck over six years ago.

Former Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney was found guilty of two counts of criminally negligent homicide in connection with the deadly 2017 crash.

The video above is from a 2018 report on when Haney was indicted on manslaughter charges.

On July 3, 2017, Hong Phuc Le, 33, and his father, Van Duoc Le, 58, were standing outside a stopped black truck near the Mitchell Causeway on I-45 when Haney, driving another pickup, hit them.

According to previous records, Haney allegedly admitted to a DPS trooper that she had smoked marijuana in the hours before the crash. However, she insisted she was not under the influence.

Haney was then indicted on two counts of manslaughter.

Blood tests, however, never detected any significant amounts of THC in Haney's system.

On Friday, a jury of six men and six women found Haney guilty of using her vehicle as a deadly weapon in the crash.

Haney's sentencing, however, has been delayed until both sides are prepared for the punishment phase. Until then, she will be free.

Haney was a Texas City commissioner from 2003 until 2017.

SEE PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Attorney: Commissioner does not plan on resigning after fatal accident, intoxication manslaughter charge

Affidavit: Texas City commissioner on marijuana before fatal crash

Who is Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney?