HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Former Houston Texans player Jameel Antwon Cook is out on bond after turning himself in Tuesday morning in a case in which he's accused of taking $100,000 from an NFL player trust.
The 39-year-old is charged with securing the execution of documents by deception, a third-degree felony. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Cook was expected in court on Sept. 10, but he didn't appear, prompting the warrant, the Harris County District Clerk said.
Cook submitted false claims for benefits from the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Plan, a health-reimbursement account, according to a charging document filed by the District Attorney's Office in conjunction with the Texas Department of Insurance's Fraud Unit.
Between March 2016 and September 2017, Cook allegedly submitted 30 claims to the plan. The majority of the claims were for compensation for insurance premiums, which Cook claimed to have paid for himself or his family.
The account is for reimbursing former players for certain medical expenses and out-of-pocket health insurance premiums.
Cook played fullback in the league between 2001 and 2008. Cook played for the Texans in 2006 and 2007.