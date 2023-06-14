$200K bond set for former Pct. 2 deputy accused in neighbor's shooting death

A former Harris County Precinct 2 deputy was given a $200,000 bond for allegedly shooting his neighbor in a dispute.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Harris County Precinct 2 deputy fired for accusations of inappropriate behavior around coworkers is behind bars for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor.

Frankie Vernagallo was in criminal court Tuesday morning after a family feud turned violent, according to prosecutors.

The shooting happened on Kirkglen Drive in southeast Houston; the two homes and families were just yards from one another.

The victim, who was identified as Jaime Hernandez, was living with his parents on Kirkglen Drive when he and his neighbor got into a fight about the Hernandez's dog, according to investigators.

People living on the road say that it was no strange occurrence for the alleged shooter to call the police at the drop of a hat.

"I have a dead brother who I'm never going to see again," Jaime Hernandez's sister, Patricia Hernandez, said.

The family said it was a heartbreaking day as the man accused of shooting and killing their brother received a $200,000 bond.

"He's going to be out, and I fear for my family. I fear for my brother because he has always harassed him, too," Patricia Hernandez said.

In the nearly two decades of being neighbors, Vernagallo and the Hernandez family have not gotten along, the family said. They also claimed the former Precinct 2 deputy would call the police for just about anything.

"If he saw my brother, my other brother, any of us, he would call the cops," Patricia Hernandez said.

Others who live on the street said they witnessed the shooting.

"He pretty much shot Jamie (Hernandez) at point blank," neighbor Francisco Garcia said.

Garcia agrees police were called to the Hernandez home a lot.

"Within the first month living here, we saw the cops maybe five times," Garcia said.

According to HPD records, in the last six months, there have been calls of service 18 times to the Hernandez family's home for a variety of things like noise complaints and suspicious people.

There have been three calls to Vernagallo's home; two noise complaints and one unknown call.

The Hernandez family is adamant they never did anything wrong. They claim it was Vernagallo and his own grudge.

"He hates my brother. He hates my family. He hates my other brother. He just hates them," Patricia Hernandez said.

ABC31 tried to contact Vernagallo's family, but we have not heard back.

If Vernagallo posts his $200,000 bond, he's not allowed to go back to the house next door to the Hernandezes'. The next court date will be August 22.

