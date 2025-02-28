Gulfton area acupuncturist suspended after allegedly sexually touching patient

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A licensed acupuncturist has been suspended after he was accused of inappropriately touching a woman he was treating in southwest Houston.

And he's accused of doing it while he wasn't even supposed to be treating female patients.

Records show Huy Xuan Ho has been practicing acupuncture in the Gulfton area, even though the Texas Acupuncture Board suspended him at least twice in the past two years due to allegations of sexually touching patients.

In April 2023, he was accused of sexually touching a patient during a massage.

He was temporarily suspended.

And then, just a few months later, in August 2023, Ho admitted to sexually touching a patient, according to the board.

He was then banned from treating any female patients.

In the latest allegation against him, a female patient reported that Ho had touched her sexually during an acupuncture session last February.

According to the latest state suspension notice, "She asked him to stop, and he said, 'I must have gotten carried away."

Ho has not been criminally charged.

Eyewitness News reached out to Ho, but a woman at his home told us they had no comment.

