HPD trying to identify man accused of entering woman's apartment window and raping her

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department has circulated a bulletin asking fellow officers for help identifying a man who broke into a woman's southeast Houston apartment and sexually assaulted her.

According to the internal communication, the alleged assault happened on June 29 at the Southlawn Palms Apartments on Faulkner and Scott.

The suspect entered the woman's apartment through the window at night. Afterward, the bulletin says, he returned with another woman to fight her because she was calling the police.

The suspect is known as "Gelato" and police believe he's homeless but known to people in the complex who help him with basic needs.

It's not clear why Houston police have not released the information and the suspect's photos to the public.

On Friday, the department said the suspect forced his way inside and attempted to sexually assault the victim, who is 27 years old, but provided little additional information.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.