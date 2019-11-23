Former Houston first lady goes to bat again for raid officer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5709207" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Miya Shay explains the charges against the two former HPD officers, and now a 911 caller, at the center of a raid that killed a Houston couple.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Houston police Officer Gerald Goines will spend the weekend in federal detention.That's after a federal magistrate judge did not make an immediate ruling on whether Goines should be granted bond Friday.Both prosecutors and defense attorneys provided vivid testimony for hours in front of a packed court house.Goines, former colleague Steven Bryant, and Patricia Garcia, the neighbor of the couple killed in the Harding Street raid, all face federal counts related to January's botched raid.What has been a constant for Goines throughout the case has been Elyse Lanier, the former first lady of Houston.Lanier has steadfastly supported the former narcotics team leader for his time spent with her late husband, Mayor Bob Lanier.On Friday, as Goines' legal team tried to get bond granted, Lanier again expressed support for Goines, even going a step further by taking him in if released.It's not known when Goines' judge will rule on bond, but the earliest could be Monday.