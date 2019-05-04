Former beauty queen found dead in Mexico City hotel

MEXICO CITY, Mexico -- A former Miss Uruguay pageant winner was found dead in a Mexico City hotel early Thursday, authorities said.

City prosecutors said a Uruguayan woman was found hanged in the bathroom of a guest room.

City officials confirmed the victim had been identified as Fatimih Davila Sosa, who won the Uruguay pageant in 2006.

Since then, she had apparently worked as a model. Officials said she had arrived in Mexico City on April 23 for a supposed job interview.

There was no official ruling on the death.

The prosecutor's office said a homicide investigation was looking into the circumstances surrounding the hanging and whether the woman killed herself or was slain by someone.
