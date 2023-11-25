Forest Bend Fire Chief John Norris dies

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Forest Bend Fire Chief John Norris died Saturday, the department announced.

In a post on Facebook, the Forest Bend Fire Department announced the passing and stated:

Today, we mourn the loss of a remarkable leader whose impact on our department will forever be remembered and honored.

Details of how Norris died weren't released.

The department was among several that responded to a structure fire in Friendswood early Saturday, but officials haven't yet said if that played a role in his death.

The Forest Bend Fire Department posted photos of the fire on its Facebook page around 4:10 a.m. Saturday. It described the fire as a structure fire but gave no other details.

The department serves unincorporated south Harris County and was established in 1973, according to its website.