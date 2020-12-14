Texas HS football player suspended from future games after ref attack

EDINBURG, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas high school football player who ran onto the field and blindsided a referee who had ejected him from a game has been suspended from all sanctioned activities, including football, for the remainder of the school year, a University Interscholastic League panel ruled Monday.

UIL said Edinburg High School senior Emmanuel Duron's punishment was for violation of prohibited interaction with a sports official tied to the incident during a Dec. 3 game.

WATCH: The moment when the high school football referee was attacked
EMBED More News Videos

Jeff Ehling breaks down everything leading up to the moment Edinburg high school football player Emmanuel Duron attacked a 58-year-old referee during a game.



The governing body also punished Edinburg High School and head football coach J.J. Leija, who was placed on probation for the 2021-2022 school year.

Edinburgh's athletic department was placed on probation for two years.

Duron, a high school senior who played defensive line, was arrested for the hit, charged with class A assault, a misdemeanor.

According to officials, Duron came running from the sideline area after the referee had announced the ejection, slamming into the official during the first half of the zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo in Edinburg, which is located more than 200 miles south of San Antonio.

RELATED: Referee attacked by player during high school football game

Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers. The Monitor of McAllen reported the referee, who the newspaper identified as Fred Gracia, was evaluated for a concussion and a shoulder injury by medical personnel at the stadium.

SEE ALSO: Texas prep player faces assault charge, team out of playoffs

As a result of the assault, the district removed Edinburg High School's football team from the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
assaulttexas newsman attackedtexasfootballhigh school sportshigh school footballsportsfriday night football
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MD Anderson receives first batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Man's body found dragged and left behind Texas City school
Confirmed U.S. COVID-19 death toll surpasses 300k
JJ Watt brutally honest after Texans embarrassed by Bears
2 killed in apartment shooting in Spring
The rain has moved out, the chilly air has moved in
ABC13 town hall to answer your COVID-19 vaccine questions
Show More
4 times more Houstonians had virus than previously known, city says
Texas' ICU capacity is the lowest since the start of the pandemic
Front-line NY nurse first in US to get COVID-19 vaccine
Houston breakdancers prepare to compete against the best in Olympics
Armed man in distress shot by officer after charging him, HPD says
More TOP STORIES News