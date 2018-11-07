CHRISTMAS

Aldi sells wine and cheese Advent calendars for adults to count down to Christmas

EMBED </>More Videos

The countdown to Christmas just got real... adult!

Wine and cheese Advent calendars? Yes, please!

Aldi has come up with a very adult way to count down to Christmas. For the first time, the grocery store chain is now selling wine or cheese Advent calendars.

The Advent calendars have 24 windows that contain your choice of either a variety of wine or cheese.

The calendars began selling on Nov. 7, and Aldi said in a statement the Advent calendars won't be restocked once they're sold out.

The calendars are not available in all locations, and they're limited to one per customer. Visit the Aldi website to check for availability.

GIFT IDEAS! 5 things every wine lover needs
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodholidaywinechristmasbuzzworthycheeseshoppingfun stuffu.s. & world
CHRISTMAS
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
How early is too early for holiday music and decorations?
Volunteers needed for gift giving effort for children
Take your holiday pictures with Orbit!
More christmas
FOOD & DRINK
Spend big on Mediterranean fare at these top Houston eateries
Pringles offering Thanksgiving-flavored chips
Friendswood gets a new bakery: 85°C Bakery Cafe
Here are University Place's 3 newest businesses to open
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Turner: Major cuts coming in light of Prop B vote
Conroe ISD bus driver arrested for child pornography
Election 2018: Texas midterm results and voting coverage
CNN reporter, woman struggle for mic at Trump newser
Jury deliberating sentence in Terry Thompson murder trial
Ex-Texas congressman Steve Stockman sentenced to 10 years
Mysterious object seen in space may be alien spacecraft
Robbers threaten woman and young girl during violent holdup
Show More
Deadly shooting in Baytown linked to 2 other shootings
Credit Card skimmer found glued to gas pump in Katy
What are the duties as Harris County Judge?
Ed Emmett blames straight-ticket voting for loss
Democrat Lina Hidalgo elected Harris County judge in upset
More News