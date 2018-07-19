COOL SPACES

Traditional ramen with a Texas twist

At Slurp Ramen Factory in Richmond, Chef Phil Guo's menu fuses Japanese-inspired ramen with Texas barbecue. (KTRK)

Molly O'Connor
Slurp Ramen Factory is a new hidden gem that fuses Japanese-inspired ramen with traditional Texas barbecue.

"My concept with Slurp was to design a space that was minimal, simple with an earthy-feel to it," said Chef and Owner Phil Guo.

"About 70 to 80 percent of the décor in the entire restaurant is concrete."

Located in Richmond, Slurp is literally a labor of love from Guo. After Harvey, his construction team was downsized. Guo rolled up his sleeves and built the handmade tables and plastered the walls himself, in time for the grand opening.

"The first time I had ramen was during my Honeymoon in Hong Kong," Guo said. "There are no secrets, broth is the soul to the ramen for every dish."

Slurp Ramen Factory is open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner and also available for private events.
