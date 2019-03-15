The secret behind RodeoHouston's tastiest cinnamon rolls

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While cloudy weather has been a familiar sight during this year's RodeoHouston, Pooja Lodhia found something so sweet, warm and delicious, it'll perk you right up!Stubby's cinnamon rolls have been the talk of the rodeo.In fact, Stubby's says with cooler, cloudier weather, they're selling as many as 600 cinnamon rolls a day.We met a worker named Brandon, whose job is to prepare the rolls with "the works," smothering them with icing and then sprinkling pecans on top.He told us the secret to making the best cinnamon rolls in town."A lot of sugar, a lot of cinnamon and a lot of butter," he said, "and we make it with love."