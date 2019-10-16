ROCKET FUEL: Toyota Center adds Nashville chicken and new high-end dishes

But Toyota Center wants you to re-think dishes inside its hallowed halls with new upscale and classic fare for the 2019-2020 Rockets season.
Before the team's final preseason game against San Antonio, Toyota Center gave a taste of the debuting dishes that will make both hardcore Red Nation members and discriminating foodies satisfied.
A lot of the new food is part of the high-end Red & White Wine Bistro - which offers rotating offerings throughout the season, as well as the long-standing HTX Brew & Grub, Haute Dog, and Stand 113 concessions.
In addition, Landry's Saltgrass is throwing in its take on the Nashville chicken sandwich and nachos loaded with brisket.
The video above gives a sampling of the new dishes you can enjoy while watching Harden, Russell Westbrook and company accomplish their "One Mission."
