ROCKET FUEL: Toyota Center adds Nashville chicken and new high-end dishes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When the word "dish" applies to the Houston Rockets, it's usually for an outstanding drive to the hoop by James Harden.

But Toyota Center wants you to re-think dishes inside its hallowed halls with new upscale and classic fare for the 2019-2020 Rockets season.

Before the team's final preseason game against San Antonio, Toyota Center gave a taste of the debuting dishes that will make both hardcore Red Nation members and discriminating foodies satisfied.

A lot of the new food is part of the high-end Red & White Wine Bistro - which offers rotating offerings throughout the season, as well as the long-standing HTX Brew & Grub, Haute Dog, and Stand 113 concessions.

In addition, Landry's Saltgrass is throwing in its take on the Nashville chicken sandwich and nachos loaded with brisket.

The video above gives a sampling of the new dishes you can enjoy while watching Harden, Russell Westbrook and company accomplish their "One Mission."

