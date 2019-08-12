Sports

Houston Rockets announce 2019-2020 regular season schedule

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Rockets released their 2019-2020 regular season schedule Monday.

Over the course of the season, the Rockets will face each NBA team at least once at home and once on the road, including Western Conference opponents twice both home and away, with a few exceptions.

Houston has 11 back-to-backs this season, eight of which come prior to All-Star break. The final two back-to-backs occur in April when the Rockets finish the season by playing seven games in 11 days.

The season kicks off on October 24 with their first regular season game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

For the Rockets full schedule, see the image below.

