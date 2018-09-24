BAKERY

Manteconcha, the trendy new 'pan dulce,' is all the rage

EMBED </>More Videos

Artemio Casas of Panadería Nuevo Leon in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood makes his own version of the manteoncha.

Blanca Rios
Manteconchas are all the rage right now at Mexican bakeries across the United States.

The new pastry combines what's known as a mantecada (a muffin of sorts) and the quintessential concha. The concha is a round semi-sweet pastry with a sugary shell-pattern topping.

In Houston, you can find them at El Bolillo Bakery.



Artemio Casas, the manager of Panadería Nuevo León in Chicago, says the manteconcha was recently introduced at a bakery in Querétaro, Mexico.

"The baker who invented the manteconcha mixes both the dough of the mantecada and the concha, and I thought the result was a little too dense for my taste," said Casas. "So through trial and error, I created my own version."

Casas says he essentially makes a mini-concha and places it on a half-baked mantecada. He then bakes them together once more and he says the result is much tastier.

"But make sure not to separate the concha topping from the manteconcha," Casas warns. "To get a true taste, you must make sure to eat them together."

Casas says people of all ages have been stopping by the bakery for a taste of his manteconchas. He's not sure how long the trend will last, but for the time being, he makes them only on Saturdays and Sundays.

"Manteconchas are much more detailed and time-consuming to make," explained Casas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodmexicanbakerybuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BAKERY
Hired! Woman finds Friendswood bakery job on ABC13
Treacherous Leches billed as Houston's 1st tres leches bakery
Obama, Biden spotted having lunch together
Teen Turns Struggling Business Around
More bakery
FOOD & DRINK
FLAVOR OF FALL: Blue Bell releases limited Spiced Pumpkin Pecan
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
#Trending: What's heating up Houston's food scene this month
Aruba Fish & Chicks brings seafood, fried chicken and more to West Oaks
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man charged in 4-year-old girl's murder sentenced to 60 years
Dallas officer who fatally shot neighbor in his apartment fired
Columbus ISD closed today after threat on Snapchat
Missing 11-year-old girl found after Amber Alert issued
Wrong way driver killed in crash with big rig on Hwy 290
Judge to decide if Bill Cosby goes to prison for sex assault
6-year-old boy with autism missing after trip with father
FLAVOR OF FALL: Blue Bell releases limited Spiced Pumpkin Pecan
Show More
Report: 2nd woman claims sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh
Republican congressman's siblings star in ad for his opponent
Wells Fargo to lay off 26,000 employees
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein expected to be fired
Kirk and Leslie in the Atlantic
More News