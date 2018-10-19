U.S. & WORLD

Man called 'Chubby' on Wendy's receipt

Man called 'Chubby' at Wendy's. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 18, 2018.

GASTONIA, North Carolina --
A North Carolina man was left with a bad taste in his mouth after a recent visit to a fast food restaurant.

Jimmy Shue ordered two sandwiches at Wendy's, one for himself and one for his fiancé, earlier this month when the situation occurred.

The employee taking his order asked for his name, but when he got the receipt, he noticed that it read "Chubby" instead of "Jimmy."

Shue said he reached out to Wendy's to complain.

A spokesperson for the restaurant says the employee has been fired.
