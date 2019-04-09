MAGICAL DAY: Where to get free food on National Unicorn Day

Chuck E. Cheese is offering free unicorn churros when you buy 30 minutes of "All You Can Play."
To celebrate the opening of its 300th bakery, Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away treats for free. Starting at 3 p.m., Nothing Bundt Cakes will be giving away Confetti Bundtlets at all locations for only 300 seconds. That's five minutes of freebies.
Ben & Jerry's is thanking its customers by serving up free ice cream. Customers are able to snag a free ice cream cone at any participating location from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
