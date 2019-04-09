Food & Drink

MAGICAL DAY: Where to get free food on National Unicorn Day

We hope your day is magical because it's National Unicorn Day! What's more magical than a unicorn? Free food!

Chuck E. Cheese is offering free unicorn churros when you buy 30 minutes of "All You Can Play."

A unicorn-themed dessert bar has arrived in Houston.



To celebrate the opening of its 300th bakery, Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away treats for free. Starting at 3 p.m., Nothing Bundt Cakes will be giving away Confetti Bundtlets at all locations for only 300 seconds. That's five minutes of freebies.

Ben & Jerry's is thanking its customers by serving up free ice cream. Customers are able to snag a free ice cream cone at any participating location from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

